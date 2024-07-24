LuisaViaRoma partners with Bolt to support US e-commerce growth

Online luxury fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma is partnering with checkout technology company Bolt to enhance the checkout experience for its US shoppers.

In a statement, LuisaViaRoma said it would leverage Bolt’s shopping network to recognise US shoppers and enable a “seamless one-click checkout,” to support its e-commerce growth in the US.

The move follows LuisaViaRoma opening its first store in the US earlier this week in New York alongside new digital experiences for American shoppers.

Tommaso Maria Andorlini, chief executive of LuisaViaRoma, said: "As we look to accelerate our growth in the US market and differentiate our beloved brand to new shoppers, we look to partners that share our values around innovation, flexibility, and customer experience, we are excited to partner with Bolt.

"We were impressed by Bolt's proven ability to offer an elegant customer experience that drives conversion and revenue, and we look forward to leveraging our partnership as we deepen our foothold in the US."

The next phase of the partnership will include the implementation of Bolt in LuisaViaRoma’s mobile app as well as Bolt’s support of the retailer’s activations during New York Fashion Week.

Justin Grooms, chief executive of Bolt, added: "We're excited to partner and innovate with LuisaViaRoma to help make its checkout experience even better for its growing American customer base.

"For Europe-based retailers looking to capture the attention and wallets of US consumers, Bolt provides the ideal solution with our network of over 80 million US shoppers. As we look to the future, we are laser-focused on expanding our reach and capabilities into Europe and other global markets."

Bolt provides retailers and brands, including Saks Off 5th, Revolve, and Benefit Cosmetics with best-in-class customer conversion through seamless and secure one-click checkout.