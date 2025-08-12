LuisaViaRoma suspends affiliate program amidst restructuring

The challenging period that e-tailer LuisaViaRoma is experiencing has reportedly led to the company resorting to negotiated crisis management. As reported by the Milanese newspaper Mffashion, after consulting legal documents, the company has reportedly entrusted a well-known Milanese law firm with the "confirmation and/or modification of protective measures and, if necessary, the adoption of precautionary measures". FashionUnited has contacted the company for comment.

At the end of July, the difficulties facing LuisaViaRoma led the company to suspend its affiliate programme.

"LuisaViaRoma is facing a challenging time and we have decided to temporarily suspend our affiliate programme, effective 31 July 2025. The suspension is part of a strategic realignment to support future growth. This decision comes at a time of great transformation for LuisaViaRoma, as we are undergoing substantial changes that will soon be reflected in the experience and offering to our customers. These exciting developments are shaping the next chapter of LuisaViaRoma and we believe they will also open up new opportunities for our partners in the future."

Following the announcement of the closure of its Milan office and a meeting with trade unions on 23 July, which was "far from satisfying the requests of the workers' representatives", as Yuri Vigiani of Filcams Cgil in Florence explained to FashionUnited, the company is continuing with its restructuring plan.

LuisaViaRoma celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in the heart of Milan, in Via Spadari, just over one year ago, in April 2024. "The choice of Milan as the destination for the space underscores LuisaViaRoma's expansion strategy, which now extends over a multi-purpose space of 500 square metres, embodying the aesthetic of the prestigious fashion etailer," the company emphasised in a statement.

In October 2021, LuisaViaRoma Spa concluded the acquisition and capital increase transaction with Style Capital, the Milan-based private equity fund specialising in fashion and lifestyle brands.

Under the terms of the agreement, Style Capital invested a total of 130 million euros in the company, a significant portion of which was through a capital increase. "The new capital will finance LuisaViaRoma's continued rapid growth in its core markets, as well as its international expansion plans. Andrea Panconesi will retain his role as chairman of the board of directors, as well as a 60 percent stake. Some prominent families with a significant entrepreneurial tradition in the fashion and luxury sector have also invested in the vehicle controlled by Style Capital, further proof that this is a systemic operation to support the growth and development of an example of 'Made in Italy' excellence," a statement from October 2021 read.

The flagship store in Florence was founded in 1929 by the Panconesi family. With a pioneering approach, in the early 2000s the retailer launched its e-commerce website, a digital platform created to make luxury fashion accessible by combining e-commerce with a cutting-edge concept store.