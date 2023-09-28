Lululemon and Peloton establish multi-year deal

Lululemon has announced a new five-year strategic global partnership with American exercise and equipment company Peloton, which will become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for the athleisure brand.

Across the duo’s markets, namely in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia, the companies are looking to expand brand awareness and reach, offering technical apparel and special programming for consumers.

From October 11, co-branded apparel products will launch via Peloton retail stores and online, firstly in the US, UK and Canada and later in all five of the firm’s markets.

In addition to this, starting November 1, Lululemon Studio All-Access Members will also gain access to Peloton fitness classes, with weekly content to become available via the Studio device and companion app.

It comes as Lululemon confirmed plans to discontinue the selling of its Studio Mirror before the end of the year, a product it launched in 2020 after it acquired the company Mirror, a supplier of interactive mirrors.

The brand is also set on discontinuing its digital app-only membership tier from November 1, with current members to be offered the option of becoming a Peloton App One member instead.

In a release, Dion Camp Sanders, chief emerging business officer at Peloton, said: “Our brands create transformational experiences, products, and content that build meaningful connections and unlock greater possibilities for our members, anytime, anywhere.

“By bringing together the best in fitness content with the best in athletic apparel, we’ll give our communities one-of-a-kind experiences and special content that will inspire them to achieve their goals.”