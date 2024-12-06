Lululemon Athletica Inc. sees revenue rise 9 percent in Q3

Sports and lifestyle brand Lululemon saw its revenue increase by 9 percent in the third quarter. The company (officially called Lululemon Athletica Inc.) recorded a turnover of 2.4 billion dollars.

The company saw the biggest growth in international net sales, which increased by 33 percent. Sales in the Americas as a whole (North, Central and South) increased by 2 percent.

The company's gross profit rose 12 percent to 1.4 billion dollars (1.32 billion euros). Net profit for the quarter came to 351.8 million dollars.

