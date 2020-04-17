Lululemon CFO Patrick Guido steps down

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced that Patrick (“PJ”) Guido, chief financial officer, will depart the company, effective May 8, 2020, in order to assume a leadership position outside of the apparel industry. Guido joined Lululemon in 2018.

“We would like to thank PJ for his dedication and many contributions to Lululemon. Over the past two years, he has helped us to grow and strengthen Lululemon’s finance organization,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Lululemon, adding, “We are fortunate to have two leaders, Meghan and Alex, who are well prepared to take on expanded responsibilities and lead the finance organization on an interim basis.”

The company said in a statement that while it begins the search to identify a successor, Meghan Frank, Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Alex Grieve, Vice President and Controller, will lead the finance team and ensure a smooth transition. Both will report to McDonald, on an interim basis.

Picture:Lululemon website