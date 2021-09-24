Lululemon is the Official Outfitter of Team Canada

In partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), athletic apparel brand Lululemon has been revealed as the Official Outfitter for Team Canada.

Through a multi-year deal, the Canadian brand will work with the team over the course of four Olympic games, ending after the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Lululemon is set to design a range of apparel and accessories provided to every athlete, coach and Mission Team member, including clothing for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Medal Ceremony, media opportunities and Athletes’ Village wear.

“As a Canadian and lifelong fan of the Games, I could not be prouder for Lululemon to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee,” said Lululemon CEO, Calvin McDonald, in a release. “Supporting these incredible athletes as they prepare to compete on the world’s largest sporting stage and achieve their goals is a privilege.”

He continued: “Through this partnership, all of us at Lululemon are honoured to play our part to inspire, unite and transform the world through sport and share in this excitement alongside all of Canada.”

Image: Lululemon

As part of the partnership, the brand has unveiled the limited edition Future Legacy Bag already available to purchase, with 10 percent of sales supporting the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada. A selection of Team Canada apparel and accessories is also available through Lululemon’s stores, both online and across Canada. Further additions, including the Team Canada kit, will become available next month.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lululemon to Team Canada,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and secretary general of COC. “Lululemon is an iconic Canadian brand that always leads with athletes at its core. This partnership will be no different, giving Team Canada athletes a world-leading high-performance collection. It’s also a company that puts its values first. At the COC we believe we can transform Canada through the power of sport. Partners like Lululemon, who live their values and make a positive difference, are what enable us to do that.”

Members of Team Canada are also set to become part of the brand’s roster of ambassadors, including the likes of snowboarder Brooke D’Hondt, figure skater Piper Gilles and ice hockey player John Tavares.