Lululemon: Klarna now available at checkout in Germany and UK

Payment provider Klarna is now available as a payment method in Lululemon stores in Germany and the UK.

The move expands a partnership that has existed online for more than five years, Klarna announced last week. The integration is made possible by the payment platform Adyen, which Lululemon uses. At the checkout, customers scan a QR code with their smartphone and pay via the Klarna app.

According to the company, the purchase amount can be split into three interest-free instalments or postponed by one month. No application at the checkout or separate card is required.

“Shopping shouldn't become less flexible just because you walk into a store,” said David Sykes, chief commercial officer of Klarna. “We have worked for years to make the online checkout smarter. Now we are bringing the same freedom to the physical checkout. Whether customers buy their gear in-store or order online, they should always be able to pay in the way that suits them best.”

For Klarna, the move is part of its expansion beyond e-commerce. The company estimated annual global spending in physical retail at around 28 trillion US dollars, almost four times the spending in e-commerce.

Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and works with more than one million retailers and fashion companies, including H&M, Nike and Sephora.

This article was created with the help of AI.