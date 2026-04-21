Lululemon launches e-commerce for Mexico, confirms eight new stores

Lululemon is continuing to scale in Mexico where it has now officially launched a dedicated e-commerce channel to enhance customer experience. The site’s debut complements the Canadian company’s further plans to increase its store count in the region during fiscal year 2026.

In a press release, Lululemon confirmed that it is looking to open around 15 new stores across North America, including eight in Mexico. The locations will bring its Mexican store count to 30 by the end of the current fiscal year, responding to a continued growth seen in the market, the company said.

The latest plans build on ongoing strategic investments into the growth and evolution of Lululemon’s omnichannel experience, which has taken shape in both new and elevated stores and enhanced digital capabilities, its SVP and general manager of North America, Carla Anderson, noted.

“The momentum we are driving in Mexico reflects the strength and relevance of our brand within the community and signals the continued opportunity ahead as we build connected, engaging, and consistent experiences for our guests,” Anderson added.

The athleisure brand has already escalated efforts in Mexico through community-centric initiatives aimed at showcasing its regional strategy. In March, the company hosted the Lululemon 10K CDMX 2026 race that brought together 8,000 participants, while an earlier multi-day summit for ambassadors intended to strengthen brand affinity.

Now, the launch of lululemon.mx allows customers in the region to purchase the brand’s apparel, footwear, and accessories online, with a product assortment spanning men’s and women’s offerings.