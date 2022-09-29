Lululemon launches new fitness platform

Fitnesswear brand Lululemon has revealed it will be launching a new platform dedicated to providing members with fitness content and products.

Launching October 5, ‘Lululemon Studio’ will be accessible through an app, in-person experiences and via the brand’s Studio Mirror product, which already offers on demand and live-streamed classes through a subscription service.

Members will have access to content from a range of partnered fitness studios that will offer live streamed weekly classes and discounted in-person classes at their own locations.

“We see Lululemon Studio as being the daily go-to destination for experiencing the most dynamic content from the industry’s top trainers and studios, covering a range of fitness genres for all levels,” said Michael Aragon, chief executive officer of Lululemon Digital Fitness, in a release.

Alongside the platform’s release, Lululemon will also be launching a membership programme which will unlock shopping perks, community experiences and free select Lululemon Studio classes.

Each of the new offers builds on the brand’s Mirror platform, which it dropped through its interactive mirror product following the acquisition of the company in 2020.

The addition sees the brand grow its partnerships and expand on already existing relationships with various fitness studios, while aiming to offer members a fuller experience.