Lululemon partners with 7mesh to develop performance apparel

Lululemon Athletica and 7mesh Industries have announced a strategic partnership to co-create and push the boundaries in advanced technical apparel.

“We’re always open to unlock opportunities to fuel our innovation pipeline,” said Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin in a statement, adding, “In bringing together 7mesh’s extensive technical apparel expertise and performance-focused mindset with the capabilities of our industry disrupting R&D Whitespace team, we perfectly blend fashion and function to co-create transformational products for our guests.”

Lululemon said, building on the success of its engineered sensation, Whitespace R&D is an investment priority and catalyst for innovation through its creation of new fabrics and construction technologies, product testing and future concept development.

“Working in close partnership with lululemon’s Whitespace team is an incredible opportunity for us. We’re excited to push the state of the art together in co-creating the most advanced technical performance apparel available,” added 7mesh CEO Tyler Jordan.

Located in Squamish, British Columbia, 7mesh is in close proximity to Lululemon’s Vancouver headquarters. Alongside the strategic partnership, Lululemon has also made a minority investment in 7mesh.

Picture:7mesh website