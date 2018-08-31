Lululemon Q2 revenues increase 25 percent

Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon said on Thursday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose by 25 percent, while comparable sales for the period increased by 20 percent or 19 percent on constant dollar basis. Net income increased by 95.9 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 724 million US dollars, up from 581 million US dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 96 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 13.3 percent compared to 8.4 percent a year ago.

Lululemon raises Q3 and FY18 guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Lululemon expects net revenue to be in the range of 720 million dollars to 730 million dollars and diluted earnings per share in the range of 0.65 dollar to 0.67 dollar for the quarter. For the full fiscal 2018, the company now expects net revenue to be in the range of 3.185 billion dollars to 3.235 billion dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the low teens on a constant dollar basis. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of 3.45 dollars to 3.53 dollars for the full year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc was founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson and is based in Vancouver, Canada. Lululemon produces and markets healthy lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel for activities such as yoga, running and training, among others. Using technical fabrics and functional designs, the company works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product development.

Offering athletic apparel for yoga, running and training, the Nasdaq-listed company has about 13,400 employees worldwide and operates more than 400 stores.

Picture:Lululemon website