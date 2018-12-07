Lululemon Q3 revenues rise 21 percent

Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon said on Thursday its Q3 revenue for 2018 increased by 21 percent or 22 percent on constant currency basis, while total comparable sales rose 17 percent or 18 percent on constant dollar basis. Net income increased by 59.3 percent from the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were 71 cents compared to 41 cents last year and adjusted diluted earnings per share were 75 cents compares to 57 cents last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 748 million US dollars, up from 619 million US dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 94.4 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company increased to 12.6 percent compared to 9.5 percent a year ago.

Lululemon Athletica Inc was founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson and is based in Vancouver, Canada. Lululemon Athletica produces and markets healthy lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel for activities such as yoga, running and training, among others. Using technical fabrics and functional designs, the company works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product developmet.

Offering athletic apparel for yoga, running and training, the Nasdaq stock market-listed company has about 13,400 employees worldwide and operates more than 400 stores.

Picture:Lululemon website