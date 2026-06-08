Lululemon shares sink as profit forecast cut raises turnaround concerns

Shares of Lululemon Athletica fell about 8 percent on Friday to an over seven-year low of 109.36 dollars, Reuters reported, after the activewear retailer cut its full-year profit forecast and signalled mounting operational pressures. The sharp selloff reflected growing investor concern about the pace of the activewear retailer's turnaround and the challenges facing incoming chief executive Heidi O'Neill, who is set to assume the role in September.

The earnings disappointment has intensified scrutiny of a business grappling with weakening brand momentum, rising competition and a series of product-related setbacks. The market reaction has also significantly compressed Lululemon's valuation, with the company now trading at roughly 10 times forward earnings, well below rivals such as Nike and Adidas.

Brand challenges and product missteps weigh on sentiment

Investor confidence has been undermined by concerns over both brand perception and product execution. Management acknowledged that recent sales trends were affected by negative media coverage and social media commentary linked to a prolonged proxy battle with founder Chip Wilson.

Wilson has publicly criticised the company's leadership, arguing that the brand has lost some of its premium appeal while attempting to broaden its market reach. Those concerns have been amplified by customer complaints regarding product quality and innovation.

The company faced backlash following the launch of its 108-dollar "Get Low" leggings, with consumers posting on social media that the garments were see-through. Other recent collections have also drawn criticism over fit, design and overall product quality, raising questions about Lululemon's ability to maintain its premium positioning.

Analysts warn of structural risks

The operational slowdown prompted French banking group BNP Paribas to downgrade the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut its price target to 88 dollars, implying further downside from post-earnings trading levels.

In a research note, analysts Laurent Vasilescu, Aubrey Tianello and Leah Yang argued that the company's challenges extend beyond short-term execution issues and reflect deeper structural concerns that could persist through fiscal 2027.

Among the key risks identified was Lululemon's continued expansion of its store footprint despite declining comparable sales in the Americas, where same-store sales fell 5 percent. Analysts warned that the resulting fixed-cost pressures could weigh on profitability for several years.

They also pointed to what they described as a dilution of focus within the company's core business. Investments in newer categories, including footwear, self-care and technology products, have coincided with weaker performance in Lululemon's foundational yoga apparel business.

At the same time, growth in China—long regarded as one of the retailer's strongest expansion markets, has begun to slow. Excluding the benefit of a Chinese New Year calendar shift, comparable sales growth in the region moderated to approximately 5 percent.

Profitability under pressure

First-quarter results highlighted the scale of the financial challenges facing management.

Operating income declined 37 percent year over year to 276.95 million dollars, while operating margin contracted by 730 basis points to 11.2 percent. Net income fell to 195.05 million dollars, resulting in diluted earnings per share of 1.69 dollars, compared with 2.60 dollars a year earlier.

According to estimates cited by brokerage firm William Blair, Lululemon's full-year operating margin is expected to decline by approximately 380 basis points to 16.1 percent, which would represent the company's lowest margin level since 2006.

O'Neill faces high-stakes leadership transition

The pressure on incoming CEO Heidi O'Neill is mounting as analysts reassess the company's prospects. At least nine brokerages have reduced their price targets in recent months, with the median target falling from 205 dollars to 149 dollars over the past three months.

Investors remain uncertain whether management's strategy of increasing discounts on older inventory will be sufficient to stabilise demand and improve performance.

The challenge for O'Neill is compounded by the long lead times inherent in apparel manufacturing, meaning many product decisions for 2027 have already been made. As a result, investors will be closely watching whether she can oversee a successful product reset, restore confidence in the brand and reignite growth in North America while preserving Lululemon's premium market positioning.