Lululemon to cut 150 corporate jobs, price increases expected

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon Athletica has said it is planning to cut around 150 corporate jobs as it looks to change its organisational structure. Employees within store support centres are to be impacted, the company confirmed to Canadian press in a statement.

“As we continue to deliver on our strategy, we regularly assess our business operations to ensure we are well-positioned for the future,” a Lululemon spokesperson told CBC News. “Following a recent review, we have decided to evolve some aspects of our organisational structure to operate with more agility and further invest in growth.”

Lululemon had already made a series of layoffs in 2024 when it closed its US distribution centre. This had followed similar job cuts in 2023, upon the discontinuation of its tech-forward fitness product, Mirror.

Alongside job cuts, the brand is further preparing to strategically increase prices to mitigate impact from US tariffs, which have particularly taken aim at Asian countries like China, a key market for Lululemon.

The company announced such plans in its first quarter financial results, in which it noted that any increases to product prices would be modest and will only apply to a select number of items.

For the first quarter, Lululemon reported a 7 percent uptick in revenue to 2.37 billion dollars due to the opening of new stores. Despite solid revenue growth, however, the Vancouver-based brand lowered its profit forecast for the current year in view of available figures and current market conditions.