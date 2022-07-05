Lululemon to enter the Spanish market with two stores and dedicated ecommerce platform

Lululemon Athletica Inc. plans to open two new stores and a local ecommerce site in Spain.

With the company’s "Power of Three x 2” growth plan, which includes quadrupling of its international revenue from 2021 levels by year-end 2026, Lululemon enters Spain as the first new market in Europe since 2019.

Beginning with the launch of Lululemon.es in late July, the company said in a statement that its apparel and accessories for men and women will be available to purchase from a dedicated e-commerce platform in Spanish for the first time.

In September, Lululemon will open its first retail locations in the heart of Madrid and Barcelona’s shopping districts, Calle Serrano and Paseo de Gracia respectively.

“As a brand which supports wellbeing, Lululemon has a strong synergy with the active, balanced lifestyle enjoyed in Spain,” said André Maestrini, executive vice president, international, adding, “We’re looking forward to connecting with Spanish guests, through our website and at our first retail stores opening in Madrid and Barcelona.”

The company added that the stores will offer products developed through Lululemon’s distinctive lens for innovation, the science of feel, engineered with proprietary technical fabrics, innovative construction techniques, and strategic fits and features.

The company currently operates around 40 stores and three local language sites in eight countries in Europe: France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. In addition, Lululemon ships to additional countries across Europe via its EU website.