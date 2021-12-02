Luxottica and Valentino terminate license agreement

Italian eyewear giant Luxottica Group and Valentino have confirmed that its five-year licensing agreement will end on June 30, 2022.

In a short statement, the two companies said that Luxottica, which started working with Valentino in 2017, will no longer be designing, producing or distributing prescription frames and sunglasses worldwide under the Valentino brand.

Luxottica and Valentino added that they have “enjoyed five successful years of a mutually rewarding relationship based on enthusiasm and shared passion that gave life to innovative collections,” and will continue to “value their partnership” until the agreement expires next summer.

Valentino’s eyewear used to be produced by Marchon before it signed an agreement with Luxottica and the Italian fashion house has not confirmed its plans for the future of its eyewear category.