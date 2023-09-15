Luxury digital fashion platform Syky to launch during LFW

Syky, the luxury fashion tech platform, is to finally be unveiled during an event as part of the British Fashion Council’s (BFC) London Fashion Week (LFW), where high-profile attendees will gather to celebrate the launch.

The platform, established by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer and content officer Alice Delahunt, has been under wraps since the beginning of this year, when it was first announced that it had closed on a 9.5 million dollar funding round to support its development.

Since then, the company has set out to cement one of its central missions – to become an incubator for emerging talent – launching such an initiative back in April as a way to empower the next generation of young designers.

Now, however, its official platform is almost upon us, and will include features such as exclusive luxury drops from global digital designers, user personalised collections and a secondary marketplace where it will be possible to buy, sell and trade digital assets.

In addition to this, designers participating in Syky’s incubator process – namely London-based Sunw and visual artist Glitchofmind – will be a part of the beginning of The 2023 Syky Collective, and are to release some of the first exclusive drops on the site to accompany its launch.

In a release, founder and CEO, Delahunt said: "We're focused on building a world with blended realities, built on-chain, that gives consumers new ways to express themselves through fashion while championing the global talent we believe will lead the luxury fashion houses of the future.

“This is SYKY's first step into that future, and we look forward to not just keeping pace with the world but leading the way."