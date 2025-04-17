Luxury goods group Hermès grows less than expected

French luxury group Hermès continued to grow in the first quarter. However, the maker of products such as the Birkin and Kelly bags fell short of expectations.

Sales rose by 8.5 percent to 4.13 billion euros in the first three months of the year, the EuroStoxx 50 heavyweight reported on Thursday in Paris. Adjusted for currency effects, growth was 7.2 percent. Experts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an increase of 7.9 percent.

Business was disappointing, especially in Asia and the Pacific region, the group's most important market. Hermès is therefore the second major luxury goods manufacturer, after LVMH, to miss analysts' expectations.

Hermès and LVMH, with stock market values of around 250 billion euros and 243 billion euros respectively, are among the most valuable companies in Europe.