LVMH acquires minority stake in menswear brand Our Legacy

LVMH Luxury Ventures, an investment arm of luxury group LVMH, has acquired a minority stake in Swedish brand Our Legacy, Business of Fashion reported exclusively. LVMH has not yet confirmed the deal.

Our Legacy will reportedly use the investment to scale up its operations, kicking off its “next phase of growth” by expanding its store network to major cities worldwide. The brand currently has stores in Stockholm, London and Berlin, and has three shop-in-shops in Seoul.

Founded in 2005 by Jockum Hallin, Cristopher Nying and Richardos Klarén, the brand offers both men's and women's fashion and is known for designing its own fabrics and reimagining classic items.