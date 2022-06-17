LVMH announces winners of Innovation Award during Vivo Technology

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced the winners of its sixth Innovation Award during a dedicated award ceremony at 2022 Viva Technology in Paris.

The overall winner was revealed to be Toshi, a London-based start-up providing sustainable and customised solutions for omnichannel retailers, which was selected from more than 950 applications received.

“We are so thrilled and grateful to win the LVMH Innovation Awards,” said the start-up’s founder and CEO, Sojin Lee, in a release.

Lee continued: “Brands are swiftly adapting to the new consumer lifestyle, which has already geared to the on-demand economy in all other elements of their lives, with convenience at its core. Brands must be omnichannel, sustainable and focus on customer service/experience.”

Toshi will benefit from six months of personalised support, part of LVMH’s accelerator programme ‘La Maison des Startups LVMH’.

Additional winners included data and artificial intelligence special mention, Marqvision, 3D virtual experience platform, Bitski, employee experience developers, Gamino, media and brand awareness firm, SeenThis, and omnichannel and retail live video creator, The ShowCase.

Furthermore, Parisian company WeTurn was selected for the award’s sustainability category, recognising the start-up’s work in recycling unsold goods and textiles into fabrics.