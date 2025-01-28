LVMH: Annual revenue declines by two percent
French luxury conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) felt the impact of challenging market conditions in fiscal year 2024. On Tuesday evening, the group announced declines in revenue and profit, as expected.
Group revenue for the past year amounted to €84.7 billion. This represents a two percent decrease compared to the record year 2023. On an organic basis – i.e., adjusted for currency effects and changes in the group portfolio – revenue increased by one percent. In the final quarter, the group also achieved organic revenue growth of one percent, exceeding market expectations.
In the Fashion and Leather Goods division, which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Loewe, Givenchy, and Celine, annual revenue was €41.1 billion, three percent lower (organically -1 percent) than the previous year.
Net Profit Shrinks by 17 Percent
In the Wines and Spirits segment, revenue declined by eleven percent (organically -8 percent) to €5.9 billion. In the Watches and Jewelry segment, revenue decreased by three percent (organically -2 percent) to €10.6 billion.
In contrast, LVMH achieved growth of two percent (organically +4 percent) in the Perfumes and Cosmetics business, reaching €8.4 billion. The Selective Retailing division, which includes DFS, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché, also saw growth: revenue increased by two percent (organically +6 percent) to €18.3 billion.
The group also fell short of the previous year's results in terms of profit. Profit from recurring operations decreased by 14 percent to €19.6 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders shrank by 17 percent to approximately €12.5 billion.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.
It was translated using AI. .
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com