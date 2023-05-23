LVMH appoints new chief omnichannel and data officer

Luxury conglomerate LVMH is set to further its digital efforts through the appointment of Gonzague de Pirey, who will be taking on the role of chief omnichannel and data officer from June 1.

De Pirey has been tasked with managing the group’s omnichannel, data, artificial intelligence (AI) and remote customer service capabilities, leading it into the next phase of digital transformation.

Through the appointment, LVMH hopes to get a firmer grip on data and AI across the company as a whole, as it looks to provide a more elevated customer experience and increase the efficiency of its supply chains.

In a release, LVMH’s group managing director, Toni Belloni, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gonzague to the group digital team. He has extensive experience in omnichannel businesses across industries and countries.

“As the leader of Sephora’s new venture, he has shown the ability to drive breakthrough initiatives for our customers and business. These assets will be key to accelerate the progress of maisons and regions in leveraging the power of technology and data.”

De Pirey first joined LVMH as general manager for Sephora Germany in 2019, where he was credited with optimising consumer loyalty programmes, digital partnerships and starting a social-selling initiative.