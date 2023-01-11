LVMH appoints Pietro Beccari as Louis Vuitton CEO

Pietro Beccari, who has headed Christian Dior Couture since 2018, becomes chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

LVMH said in a statement that Beccari succeeds Michael Burke, who will take up new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, after spending ten years as the head of Louis Vuitton and guiding the successful integration of Tiffany.

“Pietro Beccari has done an exceptional job at Christian Dior over the past five years. His leadership has accelerated the appeal and success of this iconic Maison. I am sure Pietro will lead Louis Vuitton to the next level of success and desirability,” said Bernard Arnault.

“I want to extend my warmest thanks to Michael Burke, who has led the extraordinary success of Louis Vuitton during the past ten years. In addition to Louis Vuitton, he has overseen the successful integration of Tiffany within the LVMH Group. I am delighted that Michael will continue, by my side, to share his experience and talent for the benefit of our companies,” Bernard Arnault added.

Delphine Arnault takes over as CEO of Christian Dior Couture

Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013 with responsibility for supervising all Louis Vuitton product-related activities, succeeds Pietro Beccari and becomes chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

Charles Delapalme, executive vice president of Christian Dior Couture in charge of commercial activities since 2018, is named managing director of Christian Dior Couture.

Further commenting on the senior executive appointments, Bernard Arnault said: “The appointment of Delphine Arnault is another milestone in a career journey in fashion and leather goods defined by excellence, first during 12 years at Christian Dior and then at Louis Vuitton for the past decade where she was number two with responsibility for all of the Maison’s product activities. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”

“I am delighted with the promotion of Charles Delapalme at Christian Dior. He has pursued an admirable career within the LVMH Group for the past 17 years. Charles will work closely with Delphine to write a new chapter in the extraordinary history of Maison Christian Dior.”

LVMH completes the watches & jewellery division organisation

Bernard Arnault also commented on the completion of the watches & jewellery division organisation: “The inclusion of Tiffany in the watches & jewellery division is a natural step following the company’s successful integration within the LVMH Group.”

LVMH added that Stéphane Bianchi, chairman and chief executive officer of the watches & jewellery division, will now also oversee Tiffany and Repossi, which join the segment.

“Stéphane Bianchi’s leadership skills, his understanding of products and markets, and his organisational acumen have enabled the Maisons in the division to achieve remarkable results under his management,” Bernard Arnault added.