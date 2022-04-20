LVMH Beauty announces strategic partnership with Origin Materials

LVMH Beauty, a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Origin Materials, Inc., the world’s leading carbon-negative materials company.

The deal will see LVMH Beauty purchasing sustainable, carbon-negative PET (polyethylene terephthalate) materials from Origin Materials for its fragrance and cosmetics packaging.

PET produced using Origin technology is functionally identical to petroleum-based PET, but with a dramatically lower carbon footprint as it is made from sustainable wood residues which capture carbon. Additionally, Origin PET is as recyclable as fossil-based PET within the existing infrastructure, which is key to creating a circular economy with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

Claude Martinez, executive president and managing director at LVMH Beauty, said in a statement: “At LVMH, with our Life 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in a near future.

“Origin’s bioplastic technologies are playing a crucial role in helping LVMH achieve our sustainability targets without any compromise on quality. LVMH Beauty is happy to collaborate with Origin, supporting innovative technologies.”

Origin will work with LVMH Beauty on sustainable packaging solutions across its brands, including Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy, and Guerlain.

Rich Riley, co-chief executive of Origin Materials, added: “LVMH is a powerhouse of luxury brands, with a high standard of excellence for the environmental performance of its products.

“Our mission of enabling the world’s transition to sustainable materials as fast as possible is completely aligned with LVMH’s ambitious environmental initiatives. We look forward to helping LVMH reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals while continuing to deliver superior product experiences to its customers.”