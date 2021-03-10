LVMH hosts virtual trade fair promoting work-study programs and apprenticeships for students

The sixth annual trade fair, Village des Métiers d’Excellence, hosted by LVMH, takes place digitally on March 12 and aims to promote work-study programs and apprenticeships in creative, craft, and retail professions.

Students have the opportunity to discover more than 30 professions within different LVMH Maisons and apply for over 400 plus work-study contracts offered for fall 2021.

There will be special sessions on careers in design, cosmetics formulation, couture, leather goods, jewelry, and winemaking led by human resources managers and professionals in these fields from LVMH Maisons and joined by specialists from partner schools.

The virtual trade fair also provides opportunities for individuals to participate in live discussions with current apprentices, tutors and recruiters at LVMH Maisons, and experts from partner schools and universities.

A unique session will center on essential job application skills. Recruitment specialists will share advice and best practices on preparing a winning résumé and making a great impression during job interviews.