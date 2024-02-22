LVMH launches media company, 22 Montaigne Entertainment

LVMH is launching 22 Montaigne Entertainment, a platform for developing film, TV, and audio productions across its luxury brand portfolio. The name is derived from the company’s Paris headquarters. Partnering with Superconnector Studios, a company based in California, LVMH aims to co-develop and co-produce entertainment properties that highlight the narratives of its portfolio brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Bulgari.

The news was first reported by Deadline, who stated the venture taps into the untapped storytelling potential of brands with centuries-old legacies, bridging the worlds of luxury and entertainment. Anish Melwani, LVMH North America chief told Deadline the platform would serve as a vehicle to tell the stories of the various Maisons through premium entertainment that enrich the customer experience.

The new entertainment company aligns with the longstanding intersection of high-end fashion and Hollywood, aiming to leverage the cultural significance of LVMH brands in the entertainment landscape. Melwani also underscored the strategic evolution of LVMH's approach, facilitating collaborations that resonate with each Maison's heritage and values while opening avenues for compelling storytelling by partnering with seasoned entertainment professionals.