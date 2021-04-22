LVMH links with Central Saint Martins to launch program

LVMH has partnered with the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London to launch a new program devoted to developing environmentally-friendly designs, a new course on regenerative design, funding for research, and scholarship opportunities.

Masion/0 is an incubator platform that will focus on supporting artists engaged in protecting the environment through creative designs and innovation to help build a more sustainable future during the five-year partnership.

Through a new course titled MA Regenerative Design, created by the director of Masion/0, professor Carole Collect, students will learn about biodiversity, circularity, transparency while researching and developing innovative processes and new materials.

“At LVMH, all of our products come from the environment. This is why it is crucial for a group such as ours to lay the foundations for a new form of regenerative luxury, a new alliance between creativity and nature,” stated Antoine Arnault, Image and Environment, LVMH, in a release.

Masion/0 builds off the luxury conglomerate and fashion school’s existing partnership since 2011, helping students create sustainable innovation in the luxury industry.