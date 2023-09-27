LVMH Métiers d'Art expands portfolio with acquisition of Grupo Verdeveleno

LVMH Métiers d'Art, a subsidiary of the renowned French conglomerate, has announced its acquisition of Grupo Verdeveleno, a prominent Spanish company specialising in exotic leather tanning and finishing.

Beyond its exceptional product quality, Grupo Verdeveleno is noted for its commitment to transparent supply chains. The partnership signifies a convergence of values and visions, with LVMH set to benefit from Grupo Verdeveleno's expertise in responsible and sustainable production.

This move aligns with LVMH Métiers d'Art's mission to support and empower artisans globally while fostering sustainability in the luxury industry. The acquisition follows LVMH Métiers d'Art's previous investments in the sector, reflecting its holistic approach to supply chain management.

"This company stands out for the absolute quality of its products, as well as for its dedication to transparency in its supply chain," said Matteo de Rosa, CEO of LVMH Métiers d'Art, in apress release sent to the media.