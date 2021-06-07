LVMH partners with Canopy on sustainable initiatives

LVMH has announced a new partnership with environmental not-for-profit Canopy as it looks to strengthen its commitment to forest conservation.

In a press release, LVMH states that more than 3.2 billion trees are cut down every year to produce paper packaging or to make fabrics like viscose and rayon for clothing. By working with Canopy it said that it can help brands to change supply chains, save forests, and bring alternative NextGen Solutions to the mainstream.

Hélène Valade, environment development group director at LVMH, said in a statement: “LVMH’s Initiatives For the Environment Program (LIFE 360) recognises and celebrates the importance of the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests as key to the world’s biodiversity and our ability to address climate change.

“We are pleased to be a CanopyStyle and Pack4Good partner, an integral step as we continue to ensure the highest environmental performance for our products and supply chains.”

As part of LVMH’s commitments, it will ensure its supply chains for paper, paper packaging and fabrics are free of fibre from the world’s ancient and endangered forests by the end of 2022.

The luxury conglomerate will also influence its supply chains to protect the world’s remaining forests and endangered species habitat and forward the ‘Free, Prior and Informed Consent’ of communities and Indigenous rights and title.

In addition, LVMH and its Maisons will also support the development of Next Generation Solutions with circular economy alternatives, including smart design as well as game-changing innovations such as the use of agricultural residues, recycled textiles, and microbial cellulose to manufacture paper, packaging and textiles instead of endangered forest fibre.

Nicole Rycroft, executive director at Canopy, added: “4.8 billion years of evolution has delivered us all an extraordinary natural inheritance that no one can afford to waste. We are thrilled that LVMH and all of their iconic Maisons are now working with Canopy to add conservation of the world’s priceless forests and climate to their legacy.”