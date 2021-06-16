LVMH partners with Google for AI innovation

French luxury group LVMH has partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate innovation and create new could-based artificial intelligence solutions.

The two businesses will join forces to offer new AI and machine learning technologies, aimed at improving business operations through demand forecasting and inventory optimization.

The customer experience is also at the forefront of the collaboration, with the new AI solutions set to increase the customer experience and personalize it.

Toni Belloni, group managing director at LVMH said in a statement: “This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with Google Cloud is the reflection of our high ambitions in this area.

“By combining our best-in-class approaches in our respective industries, it will take us a step forward in the use of data and AI. For us, privacy, personalization, and luxury are synonymous, and that will always remain true.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud commented in a statement: “We are proud to be entering into such an innovative and extensive partnership with LVMH to power its innovation through cloud technology and AI capacities.

“Together, we can help drive the future of customer experience in the luxury industry.”

LVMH will also leverage the partnership to improve its IT infrastructure and will be supported by Google Gloud through upskilling and certification programs.