LVMH perfume facilities switch to hand sanitiser

French conglomerate LVMH has stated that all of its production facilities in France for its Perfumes and Cosmetics division will be used to manufacture hydroalcoholic gel.

In a statement, LVMH said: “Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities.”

Starting from Monday, March 16, the production facilities of the group’s perfumes and cosmetics brands, including Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain and Parfums Givenchy, will produce “large quantities” of hydroalcoholic gel.

This gel it added will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorise and as a priority to Parisian-based hospitals, in order to help fight the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” the company added.