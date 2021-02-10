LVMH puts Rihanna's Fenty brand on hold

LVMH is pausing Fenty, the fashion brand it launched less than two years ago in partnership with Rhianna.

The French luxury giant and the superstar have mutually agreed to put the label on hold, LVMH said in a statement Wednesday.

“Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions,” the group said.

The tie-up between LVMH and Rihanna was first confirmed back in May 2019 following months of speculation that a brand between the two was in the works. Fenty then made its official debut weeks later at a pop-up store in Paris, with a global e-commerce launch following suit five days later.

It came a year after Rihanna took her first foray into the fashion world with the launch of her lingerie label Savage x Fenty.

LVMH said Wednesday that investment fund L Catterton, which it backs, had taken a stake of Savage X Fenty to support its growth.

“LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” LVMH said.

Photo credit: Fenty