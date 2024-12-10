LVMH Recherche announces strategic partnership with Integrated Biosciences

LVMH Recherche, the LVMH Beauty research and development division, has announced a strategic research partnership with biotechnology company Integrated Biosciences to discover novel chemical entities that target ageing at the molecular level.

The multi-year partnership aims to “supercharge” LVMH Recherche by leveraging Integrated Biosciences’ synthetic biology and artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform for science-backed skin youth and beauty products to target skin ageing.

Using a combination of its proprietary AI and optogenetics platforms, Integrated Biosciences can train state-of-the-art deep learning models to screen hundreds of thousands of molecules virtually, identifying the most promising first-in-class chemical compounds that potently modulate age-related biological phenotypes.

Integrated Biosciences is known for pioneering the AI-driven discovery of novel senolytic compounds, anti-ageing chemical entities that selectively clear pathological senescent “zombie” cells.

Bruno Bavouzet, president of LVMH Recherche, said in a statement: “Our partnership with Integrated Biosciences perfectly embodies our vision: to expand the frontiers of scientific discovery, fuelling transformative innovations in beauty.

“This represents a unique opportunity to evaluate thousands of potential bioactives concurrently, revolutionizing the pace of our research for the benefit of all our brands, amongst them our flagship – Maison Parfums Christian Dior. By combining our skin research expertise with their AI and aging research, we are taking a decisive step in understanding and molecularly addressing age-related cellular pathways.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Integrated Biosciences is eligible to receive payments based on the achievement of certain near-term discovery, development, and commercial milestones. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Felix Wong, co-founder and chief executive of Integrated Biosciences, added: “We are excited to integrate our proprietary technology platform with LVMH Recherche’s scientific programmes, leveraging our ability to control biological stress responses to develop novel, targeted bioactive molecules.

“Our combined efforts have the potential to unlock biologically functional products that could transform how people age.”