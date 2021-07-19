LVMH’s investment vehicle L Catterton exploring options to go public

LVMH’s investment arm, L Catterton, is reportedly looking into options to go public at a time when publicly listed private equity firms are reaching record highs.

People familiar with the matter point out that L Catterton has held discussions with investment banks in recent weeks to evaluate its potential options, which could include an initial public offering or a SPAC merger.

Early discussions regarding the future of L Catterton

The sources cautioned that discussions are at an early stage and no final decision has been made, reported Reuters. L Catterton has not made any comments in this regards for the time being.

L Catterton was created in 2016 as a joint venture between consumer-focused private equity firm Catterton, Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and Groupe Arnault, Arnault’s family holding. It is headquartered in Connecticut, US, and currently manages over 28 billion dollars in assets. One of its most recent acquisition in the fashion business was German footwear brand Birkenstock.