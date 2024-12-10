LVMH sells Thomas Pink to CP Brands Group and Icon Luxury Group

New York based firms CP Brands Group and Icon Luxury Group have announced the acquisition of British clothing brand Thomas Pink from its former parent company, LVMH. The deal was described by the two groups in a press release as a “joint partnership” that aims to “usher in a bold new chapter for the Thomas Pink brand”.

Commenting on the move, Eli Yedid, CEO of CP Brands Group, said the label was a “symbol of British sophistication and craftsmanship”. Yedid added that the firms plan to build on Thomas Pink’s heritage through “key licensing agreements” across multiple categories, such as fragrances and eyewear.

The executive also outlined plans to bring the brand back to key regions, including the UK, Europe, the US, Asia, the Middle East and Mexico.

In the first half of 2025, the UK will particularly be of emphasis, with the brand set to work with british shirt maker Richard Gibson and menswear industry veteran Nick Preston on broadening its presence in the region beyond its existing flagship store in London.

Further store openings are also said to be planned in select markets across the Middle East and Asia.

Founded in 1984, Thomas Pink was snapped up by French luxury goods giant LVMH in 1999 for 41.6 million pounds. While renowned for its emphasis on button-up shirts and tailoring, the label took a financial hit during the Covid-19 pandemic and, despite a prior rebranding, was ultimately shut down by LVMH.

In 2021, however, Thomas Pink opted to quietly relaunch via an e-commerce site under the guidance of its new creative director, Dean Gomilsek-Cole, who was tasked with bringing a “new look and offer” to the brand.