LVMH signs 10-year partnership with F1

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Formula 1 to become the motorsport’s global partner.

The move comes as F1 prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025 and will see several of LVMH’s Maisons involved in the partnership, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Group, said in a statement: “The people, the quest for excellence and the passion for innovation are at the heart of the activity of our Maisons and Formula 1.

“In motorsport as in fashion, watchmaking or wines and spirits, every detail counts on the path to success. Both in our workshops and on circuits around the world, it is this incessant search to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning that we want to bring to this great and unique partnership between Formula 1 and our Group.”

Described as an “unprecedented agreement,” the collaboration between LVMH and F1 will launch at the beginning of next season. Full details of the partnership will be announced in early 2025.

LVMH said its teams will share their “savoir-faire and entrepreneurial spirit with the world of Formula 1 through hospitality, bespoke activations, limited editions and outstanding content”.

Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, added: “Our sport is founded on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that also lies at the heart of LVMH, so I am delighted to announce this historic partnership will begin in 2025.

“As Formula 1 continues its global growth, attracting new and more diverse audiences, the strength and breadth of LVMH makes it the perfect partner for us to work with as we look to continually enhance the experience of our fans and the heritage of our incredible sport. This is a landmark partnership for both companies, and I would like to thank Bernard and Frédéric Arnault for their vision and commitment to bring this to life.”