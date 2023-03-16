LVMH to propose appointment of Laurent Mignon as new board member

At its next annual general meeting, to be held on April 20, 2023, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will propose the appointment of Laurent Mignon as new member of the board of directors.

Since December 2, 2022, the company said in a statement, Mignon has served as chairman of the executive board of Wendel, one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms, operating at the intersection of industry and finance and whose core shareholder is the Wendel family.

Before joining Wendel, Mignon served at Groupe BPCE from 2009 to 2022, where he was chief executive officer of Natixis and a member of the executive management committee of BPCE from 2009 to May 2018, and chairman of the executive board of Groupe BPCE from May 2018 to December 2022. He was also chairman of the board of directors of Natixis, director of CNP Assurances and Censor of Fimalac.

Mignon started his career at Banque lndosuez. In 1996, he joined Banque Schroders in London, before moving to AGF (Assurances Générales de France) in 1997 as chief financial officer, then as deputy chief executive officer in 2002 and chief executive officer and chairman of the executive committee in 2006. From 2007 to 2009, he was a managing partner at Oddo & Cie.

In addition to his functions within the Wendel Group, the company added, Mignon is vice-chairman of the board of directors of Bureau Veritas and sits on the board of directors of Arkema and AROP (Association pour le rayonnement de l’Opéra National de Paris). He is also a non-voting member of Oddo BHF.

Mignon graduated from HEC in 1986 and from the Stanford Executive Program.