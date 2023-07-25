LVMH to sponsor Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has signed on to become a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will include designing the prestigious medals.

In a statement, LVMH said that its artisans from across the luxury group will contribute to the sponsorship deal, including Parisian jeweller Chaumet, which is entrusted with designing the Olympic and Paralympic medals.

While wines and spirits produced by Moet Hennessy will be served to hospitality guests during the games, and Sephora will be a partner for the Olympic Torch Relay, proposing activations for the public all along the relay route, as well as at Group locations along the itinerary and at stops.

In addition, between now and the opening ceremony, LVMH added that fashion houses, including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti, would undertake various engagements, with approval from Paris 2024, under the tagline, ‘Artisan of All Victories’.

While during the Games, LVMH will provide direct support for certain athletes whose exemplary journeys make them ‘Artisans of All Victories’. The first is swimmer Léon Marchand, who at the age of 21 has already won three world champion titles, is the world record-holder of the 400-meter individual medley, and is a leading medal hope for the French Olympic team.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, said: “This unprecedented partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will contribute to heightening the appeal of France around the world. It was only natural that LVMH and its Maisons be part of this exceptional international event.

“The values of passion, excellence and inclusion championed by high-level sports are cultivated each day by our teams, motivated by an unwavering desire to surpass limits. Sports is a tremendous source of inspiration for our Maisons, which will unite creative excellence and athletic performance by contributing their savoir-faire and bold innovation to this extraordinary celebration.”

LVMH is also teaming up with long-standing partner, French charity Secours populaire français, on an initiative to enable access to sports for 1,000 children and young people aged four to 25 who live in vulnerable situations. The group will provide funding for sports association memberships, training programs and beginner classes.