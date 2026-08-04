LVMH turns the page on Patou: why Bernard Arnault is selling the house he relaunched

Following Marc Jacobs, the group is continuing to refocus its portfolio. Behind the sale of Patou to Dilesh Mehta, a new doctrine seems to be emerging: houses that do not quickly reach the break-even point now have less time to prove themselves.

Sometimes, transactions that occur in the middle of summer go almost unnoticed, even though they reveal much more than a simple change of shareholder.

The sale of Patou by LVMH falls into this category. On Friday, the group led by Bernard Arnault officially sold its entire stake in the Parisian house to Nirvana Investments. This is the holding company of British businessman Dilesh Mehta, who has been a minority shareholder in the brand since 2018. No amount has been disclosed.

The transaction might seem like a simple capital round trip. In reality, it likely marks the end of a cycle that began eight years earlier.

When LVMH acquired 70 percent of Patou in 2018, its ambition extended beyond fashion.

An acquisition that was never just about ready-to-wear

Founded in 1912 by Jean Patou, the house was one of the most prestigious in French couture before gradually focusing its business on perfumes.

Its fragrance Joy, launched in 1930, remains one of the most famous in the history of perfumery.

In 2001, the house was sold to Procter & Gamble. A decade later, Dilesh Mehta, founder of Designer Parfums, acquired the Jean Patou brand, primarily for its perfume business and licenses. Designer Parfums notably retained the operating rights for Joy and developed the house's fragrance portfolio.

When LVMH became a shareholder in 2018, the agreement was based on a clear division of roles.

Bernard Arnault's group took a majority stake, relaunched the fashion house, hired Guillaume Henry as artistic director, and repositioned the brand under the shortened name, simply Patou.

For his part, Dilesh Mehta retained a minority stake and remained a key partner for the perfume-related assets.

In other words, LVMH was not starting from scratch. It was building a partnership with someone who already knew the house intimately.

Eight years of investment, but still no profitability

From a creative standpoint, it is difficult to call it a failure. Under Guillaume Henry, Patou quickly regained international visibility.

The feminine silhouettes, modernised couture volumes, and a highly identifiable communication strategy allowed the house to rejoin the Parisian calendar and major international retailers.

Behind the image of success, the accounts tell a different story. According to the financial statements of Jean Patou SAS, reviewed by FashionNetwork, turnover has grown steadily:

3.95 million euros in 2021;

8.02 million in 2022;

13.02 million in 2023;

13.76 million in 2024.

This represents real progress. However, it was insufficient to absorb the investments required to redevelop a luxury house.

According to these same accounts, Patou accumulated nearly 24 million euros in net losses between 2021 and 2024, with a deficit still reaching 7.18 million euros in 2024. The 2025 results have not yet been published but were reported by FashionNetwork.

In other words, eight years after its relaunch, Patou had still not found its economic footing.

Guillaume Henry's quiet departure had already sent a first signal

Another clue emerged in February. Guillaume Henry's departure, announced with a particularly brief statement, surprised some in the industry. The designer had embodied Patou's revival since his arrival. His replacement was never announced.

With the sale made official a few months later, this absence now takes on a completely different meaning. The artistic direction was perhaps no longer the priority. The shareholding had become the focus.

Why LVMH is selling now

For nearly two years, Bernard Arnault has adopted a much more selective discourse on investments.

During the presentation of the 2026 half-year results, the group's management reiterated its intention to concentrate its resources more on its most powerful houses, in a luxury market that has become more demanding.

The first half of the year ended with a turnover of 38.6 billion euros, down 3 percent, while several divisions remain under pressure. In this context, small, loss-making houses no longer benefit from the same patience they did at the end of the 2010s.

Patou is not an isolated case. Last May, LVMH had already announced the sale of Marc Jacobs to WHP Global and G-III Apparel. These transactions reflect less a disengagement from fashion than a refocusing of capital. In other words, the group now seems to be making stricter choices between brands capable of reaching a critical size and those that still require several more years of investment.

Why Dilesh Mehta is returning

For Dilesh Mehta, however, the transaction appears much more logical. The British businessman is not a newcomer. He is likely the person who best knows Patou's historical assets.

Since acquiring Jean Patou in 2011, Designer Parfums has built genuine expertise around beauty and fragrance licenses.

By acquiring 100 percent of the capital today, he is reunifying the brand. In his statement, he praised the work accomplished with LVMH. “It has been a privilege to build Patou alongside LVMH since its modern relaunch. Together, we have helped re-establish a remarkable French house with a strong creative identity and solid global foundations.”

He added that he wants to pursue “a long-term vision”, while further capitalising on the house's heritage.

This strategy could notably allow for greater synergies between fashion, perfumes, and international distribution, areas where Designer Parfums already has recognised expertise.

A mission accomplished for LVMH: a cycle analysis

Beyond the strict financial equation, this sale offers an interesting perspective on luxury cycles. What if Patou had, in fact, fully accomplished the mission LVMH had assigned to it?

In eight years, the global luxury leader provided Patou with something no other player could offer: an industrial resurrection. LVMH re-established the brand within the Parisian ecosystem, rebuilt a strong contemporary identity, a distribution network, and a level of global desirability.

Once this critical 'reboot' phase was complete, LVMH's purpose was not necessarily to bear the operational cost of a slower consolidation phase indefinitely. By selling its shares, the group frees up resources for its strategic mega-brands while passing the baton to a beauty specialist. Dilesh Mehta thus acquires a 'turnkey' house, fully rehabilitated from a creative standpoint, ready to exploit its commercial potential in the fragrance sector.