LXR takes its approach to “socially responsible” luxury re-sale to international airports

The Canadian startup which re-sells certified high-end handbags and other accessories, has teamed up with Aer Rianta International to open the firs high-end vintage fashion store at an airport.

LXR and Aer Riant International have joined forces to launch the first store of a kind within the international airports’ duty free network, as reported by Forbes. Amongst the available brands, shoppers can find authentic, pre-loved handbags by labels including Loewe, Chanel, Dior, Ferragamo, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Prada.

Talking about the pilot store at the Canada’s Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Richard Maynes, ARI’s global head of fashion and accessories, explained to Forbes that “The pandemic has led to a greater focus on sustainability. There is a growing desire from customers to make more conscious consumption decisions and reduce their impact on the planet.”

The rising weight of sustainability in consumers’ behaviours and the search for profitable investments a study by Baghunter revealed that Hermes’ Birkin bag far outperformed both the S&P 500 and the price of gold in the last 35 years – are some of the reasons why the luxury re-sale continues to grow.

LXRandCo released its last financial update in September and now estimates it will close its fiscal year with total revenue between 17.5 million dollars and 20 million dollars.