Lyle & Scott builds on Scottish roots with new operational centre

British heritage brand Lyle & Scott has opened an operational centre of excellence in the Scottish borders of Selkirk as it looks to build on its Scottish roots ahead of its 150th anniversary.

‘The Hive’ in Selkirk signals a new investment drive from the brand in people by creating new jobs and championing local skills as part of its commitment to its British heritage and to honour its humble beginnings in the Scottish Borders 149 years ago.

The operational centre has been launched to help streamline Lyle & Scott’s internal processes and support the brand’s “ambitious growth strategies for the greater good”. It marks a significant investment-led expansion of the brand in Scotland, following major investment in London and Europe over the past 10 years.

‘The Hive’ itself is separated into three smaller hubs of activity, with further expansion planned, explains the brand, and covers a range of services, including sales and logistical administration, sales processing, data capture, and stockist support.

Lyle & Scott adds that ‘The Hive’ has already created 20 immediate new jobs and more new employment opportunities are planned for later this year and into 2024.

Commenting on the news, Philip Oldham, chief executive at Lyle & Scott, said in a statement: “Lyle & Scot launched 149 years ago in Hawick. Today, the brand’s reach is global, but our history will always be steeped in the Scottish borders.

“Ahead of our anniversary year, it made absolute sense to us to put further significant investment in Scotland to help drive the next chapter of Lyle & Scott’s international growth and unlock the next generation of talent in the Borders.”