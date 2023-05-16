M&Co’s new owner prepares for e-commerce relaunch next month

AK Retail is reportedly set to relaunch M&Co via an e-commerce website next month shortly after the group acquired the troubled retailer after its collapse last year.

The new platform is believed to initially launch with a range of womenswear products, with other product categories expected to be added at a later stage.

Drapers was informed by the CEO of AK Retail Andrew Killingsworth, who told the media outlet that the website is set to launch at the end of June and would be followed by an app.

Killingsworth added in a statement: “M&Co has long held a strong reputation as a local family brand that customers trust to find high quality clothing at an affordable price, and we are committed to maintaining these values as we move forward and build upon M&Co’s strong legacy.”

The entrepreneur noted that he had “big plans for the brand”, believing that it “has enormous potential”.

M&Co fell into administration in December last year after taking a hit from pandemic restrictions, which forced it to close its stores over an extended period of time.

In February, AK Retail stepped up to rescue the brand for an undisclosed amount, however it notably opted to not purchase its retail network, resulting in the closure of M&Co’s 170 stores.

AK Retail Holdings also owns the likes of BadRhino, PixieGirl, Yours Clothing and Long Tall Sally.