M&S pledges to support 2,000 young people into work

British retailer Marks & Spencer is celebrating 20 years of Marks & Start, its employability programme in partnership with The Kings Trust, to commit to training and supporting a further 2,000 young people over the next three years.

The commitment is part of M&S’ multi-year strategy with The King’s Trust, as new research from the retailer reveals that two-thirds of young people still face barriers to employment, with mental health being one of the most common with one in three saying it's a challenge.

Marks & Start was launched 20 years ago to help those who face barriers gain their first crucial step on the career ladder. In that time, the scheme has supported more than 30,000 people into employment, including 12,000 young people facing barriers to work through M&S’ partnership with The King’s Trust.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said in a statement: “As a young boy of 16 years old, I started my career in retail, working part-time on weekends and in the evening doing trolleys, working on the checkout serving customers and replenishing shelves. Work gave me purpose as well as pocket money.

“As one of the UK’s biggest retail employers, it's our responsibility to help young people into work – especially those furthest from employment who might need extra support. But we can’t do it alone; that’s why we partner with The King’s Trust and Young Minds, brilliant organisations that really understand the help young people need.

“The success of Marks and Start over twenty years shows the difference that partnership can make - together with The King's Trust we've helped 12,000 young people into work and in doing so, changed thousands of lives. Too many young people in the UK face barriers to getting a job, but if we work together, we can change that.”