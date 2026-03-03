M&S strengthens ties to motorsport with Silverstone deal

British retailer Marks & Spencer is becoming an official partner of Silverstone Circuit, the world-renowned motorsport venue in England, which hosts the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

In a statement, M&S said the partnership spans year-round activity at the circuit, including track days, hospitality, fan zones, music, and entertainment, as well as an “elevated presence” at key motorsport events such as Formula 1, MotoGP, and CarFest.

The move will see M&S becoming an official event support of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, a four-day event running from July 2 to 5, where up to 60,000 fans will gather each night at the M&S Stage for show-stopping performances from some of the world’s leading, chart-topping artists.

The partnership builds on M&S’s growing sports portfolio, including its long-standing relationship with The FA and its recent partnership with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, which will see the retailer designing and supplying the team’s travel wardrobe, including formalwear for leaders, drivers and engineers to wear at events and appearances throughout the season.

Sharry Cramond, marketing director for fashion, home and beauty at M&S, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Silverstone on its incredible calendar of events, including the legendary British Grand Prix. We know that brands which are culturally relevant grow faster than those that aren’t, and at M&S, we have a clear plan to activate our offer around the biggest cultural moments in the country. It doesn’t get much bigger than Silverstone.

“At M&S, we love creating unforgettable moments for our customers, and this partnership takes that to a whole new level. Working alongside the Atlassian Williams F1 team as their Official Travel Kit Partner has already been fantastic, teaming up with Silverstone lets us bring even more excitement, style and fun to fans of all ages.

“Silverstone isn’t just about motorsport, it’s a cultural hub where sport, music and community collide to create magic. We can’t wait to help make this year’s events even more memorable for everyone, and we love that!”