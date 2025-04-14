Macron announces “record” year with turnover exceeding 220 million euros

Italian sportswear brand Macron, known for its teamwear across football, rugby and basketball, has reported a “record” 2024 with double-figure growth as the UK becomes its most relevant market alongside Italy.

In a statement, Macron said consolidated turnover exceeded 200 million euros at a final figure of 223.6 million euros, 13.7 percent higher than in 2023 (196.6 million euros) and over 30 percent higher than in 2022 (170 million euros).

Growth was attributed to strong sales in both its home country of Italy and the UK, with both accounting for a significant 21 percent of all global sales, as well as “consistent and solid growth figures” across all the countries in which the Bologna-based company operates, including Europe and the US. Nearly 80 percent of the company’s turnover is generated outside of its domestic market in Italy.

In 2024, turnover in the UK hit 46.9 million euros, with growth year-on-year increasing by 10 percent.

Gianluca Pavanello, chief executive of Macron Credits: Macron

Gianluca Pavanello, chief executive of Macron, said: “The UK stands alongside Italy – our home market – as one of the two pillars of Macron’s global business. In 2024, the UK contributed 46.9 million euros in turnover, accounting for 21 percent of our global sales and marking a 10 percent year-on-year increase. That level of growth in such a strategically important market reflects the strength of our model: bespoke, sustainable design paired with deep, long-term partnerships across four major sports.

“As the regulatory landscape evolves, we remain confident in our ability to adapt and continue delivering value all over the world. Tariffs may change the rules, but they won’t change the spirit in which we approach the game.”

In the UK, Macron runs its business through 27 Macron Sports Hubs – 17 in England, five in Wales, four in Scotland and one in Ireland, and sponsors Pro Clubs across four different sports - football, rugby, basketball, and cricket. The UK is Macron’s first market in terms of technical sponsorships, with key teams including Wrexham AFC, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Crystal Palace FC, West Bromwich Albion, Scottish Rugby, and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Macron Sports Hub Credits: Macron

Macron adds that its strong performance last year was driven by its international vision, focusing on multi-sport and multi-country business strategy. Key initiatives included the inauguration of the new US headquarters and distribution centre in Connecticut and the arrival of the ‘Macron Hero’ logo in the world of motorsport through prestigious partnerships with Lamborghini and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP.

Looking ahead to 2025, Macron reports that the first quarter figures are “extremely positive”. Despite the instability and complexities of the international economic landscape, there has been a 24.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Key projects will see the introduction of Macron Clubhouse, a new high-end collection of collection of functional garments designed for use in everyday life and made from innovative, top-quality, high-performance materials. This will mark the company’s entry into fashion sportswear, which it describes as “an important step” to elevate its brand perception, following its “Designed in Bologna” philosophy, with an emphasis on tailoring, style, elegance, and refined taste.

Macron is also investing around 20 million euros at the Macron Campus in Valsamoggia (Bologna, Italy), which will see the construction of two new buildings, bringing the overall extension of the headquarters to 100,000 square metres.

Pavanello added: “We are extremely proud of this latest record turnover. It is the result of excellent work done by our closely knit and highly ambitious team. It is in Macron’s nature to set increasingly ambitious targets, so we are already looking to the next challenge and are eager to seize new opportunities. We shall continue to inspire people to become their own heroes through excellent products that combine performance, style and passion.

“The growth we have seen in recent years, along with results for the first quarter of 2025, confirms that we are heading in the right direction.”

Macron, which dresses more than 90 professional clubs and federations, operates in three main business areas: teamwear, merchandising, and individual. Teamwear covers clothing and accessories for team sports, such as football, rugby, basketball, volleyball, baseball, handball, running, and racket sports, alongside activewear for fitness and running, and technical-inspired Athleisure collection, while merchandising is all Macron’s official kits, and Individual is technical and sports-inspired clothing, including the sportswear company’s new high-end ‘Beyond Performance’ Clubhouse collection. It has 170 Macron Sports Hubs in more than 30 countries.