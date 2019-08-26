Macy’s declares quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share

The board of directors of Macy’s, Inc. has announced a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share on Macy’s, Inc.’s common stock, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

In its second quarter trading update, the company reported diluted and adjusted diluted EPS of 28 cents compared to previous year’s second quarter diluted and adjusted diluted EPS of 53 cents and 73 cents, respectively. Based primarily on its second quarter performance, Macy’s lowered its full year guidance for diluted EPS by 20 cents.

Macy’s operates approximately 680 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy’s Backstage in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, while Bloomingdale’s stores in Dubai and Kuwait are operated by Al Tayer Group LLC under license agreements.

Picture:Macy's media centre