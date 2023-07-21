Macy’s launches new womenswear brand, On 34th

US department store group Macy’s has unveiled a new private brand for women as part of its ongoing effort to bolster the company’s portfolio of owned labels.

Dubbed ‘On 34th’, the brand offers women’s apparel and accessories for everyday life, including both wardrobe staples and more elevated pieces.

The launch comes as Macy’s continues to reimagine its customer-centric private brands portfolio, a division that the retailer said represented around 16 percent of brand sales in FY22.

Running through 2025, the strategy revolves around three pillars – brand stewardship, design with intention and executed with attention, and a meaningful value equation – which has been present in the company’s efforts of adding, refreshing and replacing brands.

Through On 34th, Macy’s said it is defining the new classic wardrobe, reflecting research conducted by the retailer that showed evidence of women wanting to “dress for modern life”.

The designs of the brand look to cater to style, value and inclusivity, a release noted, while accentuating and flattering all body types.

On the launch, Emily Erusha-Hilleque, Macy’s SVP of private brands, said: “On 34th was created with inspirational and modern design, informed by the voice of the customer, and built for real life.”

She added: “We are developing unique and relevant product design that is distinctively aligned to brand DNA and infused with multiple points of inspiration, data, and the intuition of a talented team. All in service of fostering brand love for Macy’s.”