Macy's revenue slips 1.4 percent for Q4

Macy's reported its net profit for Q4 dropped on Tuesday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also decreased by 1.4 percent.

For Q4, the company's net profit was 777 million dollar, dropped from 1,287 million dollar last year. Revenues dropped to 8,337 million dollar. Compared to 15 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company decreased to 9 percent.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is best known for its mid-range chain of department stores Macy's. It also owns upscale Bloomingdale's department stores. The company was founded in 1858 and currently operates 641 retail stores across the United States. Macy’s is headquartered in Cincinnati.

As of 2019, Macy's has more than 130,000 employees and operates over 900 stores.

