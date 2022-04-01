Macy’s to open new fulfilment centre, expanding supply chain operations

American department store chain Macy’s Inc. has revealed plans to open a new 1.4 million square foot fulfilment centre in North Carolina in a bid to “meet the growing demands of its omnichannel business”.

Set to open in 2024, the new facility will come complete with automated direct-to-consumer fulfilment capacity and will employ around 2,800 workers, once fully operational.

Macy’s has said it will be investing approximately 584 million dollars into the project.

The facility will account for almost 30 percent of Macy’s digital supply chain capacity, with its automated technology developed to move merchandise at a greater speed.

The announcement comes as the retailer continues to make amendments to its supply chain as a whole, with it soon to complete a new Texas-based facility, expanding its operations in the state. Set to begin operations mid-2023, the new location is to provide fulfilment during peak seasons and support stores in the region.

Automated technology will also be implemented into its existing Portland, Tennessee and West Virginia facilities to further increase the speed and efficiency of its digital business.