Macy’s launches new private menswear brand Mode of One

US department store Macy’s has launched a new contemporary menswear brand, Mode of One, as part of ongoing efforts to reimagine its private brand portfolio.

The line, which is available on Macy’s e-commerce site, its mobile app and in nationwide stores, was created over a two year span of concepting and designing, reflecting what the company said was “extensive research conducted on men’s trends and style preferences”.

The collection draws inspiration from street style, art, sports, music, technology and entertainment, and includes collaborations with graphic designer Tyrell Waiters, who created original artwork, and The Brooklyn Circus founder Ouigi Theodore, who served as a stylist.

Set to continue through monthly drops from October onwards, Mode of One largely incorporates a range of “elevated” essentials in multiple fits and different silhouettes, with looks catering for an array of occasions. Pieces include hoodies, graphic tees, cargo pants and suiting, each prioritising “low-maintenance comfort and performance”, Macy’s said.

In a release, Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP, head of Private Brands, said: “We are strengthening our fashion leadership in our brand portfolio, designing brands rooted in the customer’s voice and anchored in elevated trend, quality and cultural relevance. We are excited to introduce Mode of One to our customers and look forward to seeing how they make it their own.”